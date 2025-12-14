Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Helps out twice Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki distributed two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Suzuki gave out the primary helper on the team's opening goal by Zack Bolduc before chipping in on Josh Anderson's tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Suzuki is up to 28 assists, 36 points, 66 shots on goal, 25 hits and 25 points through 31 games this season. Not only does he rank in the league's top 20 in points, but he also has solid category coverage to bolster his fantasy profile. He's on pace for another 70-plus point season, which would be his third straight year hitting that mark.
