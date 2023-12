Suzuki had two assists and six shots on net over 19:17 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky worked behind the New York net to set up Cole Caufield's goal, the fourth Montreal tally during the second period. He later set up Christian Dvorak for the empty-netter that finished off the Islanders' desperate third-period comeback. Suzuki has eight points (two goals, six assists) over the last nine games.