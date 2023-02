Suzuki scored a goal on two shots and blocked one shot over 22:03 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Suzuki reached the 20-goal mark for a second consecutive season with a breakaway tally after adroitly deking Mads Sogaard. He was alert and on his jets when Johnny Kovacevic hit in him in stride following an Ottawa turnover in Montreal's end. Suzuki now has goals in three consecutive contests after potting just one over the previous 13.