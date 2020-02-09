Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Hot since bye week
Suzuki had an assist, one shot, four hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Suzuki's overtime bid rebounded to Ilya Kovalchuk, who buried his second OT winner. The 20-year-old rookie has been smoking since Montreal returned from its bye week, registering eight points (two goals, seven assists) in seven games. He's fourth on the team in assists (24) and tied for fifth in points (35).
