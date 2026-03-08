Suzuki recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Suzuki contributed to three of the Canadiens' four goals in this game, and his impressive performance pushed his point streak to four games. With three multi-point efforts and nine total points (three goals, six assists) over that four-game stretch, Suzuki has been one of the most reliable fantasy options since the Olympic break.