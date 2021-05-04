Suzuki dished out three assists and added two shots with two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Toronto.
Suzuki figured in on all three Montreal goals for his second three-point effort in the last three games. The 23-year-old has been red hot over the last eight days, piling up four goals and six assists during a six-game points streak.
