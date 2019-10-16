Suzuki had three hits over 14:49 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Suzuki appeared to be headed for a healthy scratch after taking a turn as the spare forward in Monday's practice, but the rookie was in the active lineup and started the game on the fourth line. Head coach Claude Julien ended up juggling his lines in an effort to get some offense, and Suzuki eventually centered the third line. It was the third time in six games that Suzuki has failed to get a shot on goal, and he has just five through the first six games.