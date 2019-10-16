Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: In lineup Tuesday
Suzuki had three hits over 14:49 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.
Suzuki appeared to be headed for a healthy scratch after taking a turn as the spare forward in Monday's practice, but the rookie was in the active lineup and started the game on the fourth line. Head coach Claude Julien ended up juggling his lines in an effort to get some offense, and Suzuki eventually centered the third line. It was the third time in six games that Suzuki has failed to get a shot on goal, and he has just five through the first six games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Might be healthy scratch•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Logs first hits of season•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Nabs first NHL point•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Dropped to fourth line•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Opens in top-six, power-play role•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Pots game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.