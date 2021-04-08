Suzuki had an assist and one shot on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Suzuki was the primary feeder on the first of Corey Perry's two goals and extended his point streak to three games. It gave him four assists during the scoring run. The Canadiens' lines were reconfigured in the wake of Brendan Gallagher's thumb injury, which landed him on long term injured reserve. Suzuki centered what should be considered Montreal's top unit, skating between Perry (18:18 TOI) and Josh Anderson (17:04).