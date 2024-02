Suzuki scored a power-play goal and had four shots on net over 23:30 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Washington.

Suzuki, who had a four-game goal streak stopped Thursday, found the back of the net for the eighth time in the last eight games. The tally extended his career-best point streak to 10 games, during which he has 16 points (eight on the power play). The power-play strike was his ninth, setting a career high in that category.