Suzuki had a goal on three shots over 23:29 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Suzuki held his spot to the right of Semyon Varlamov, as linemates Josh Anderson and Rafael Harvey-Pinard extracted the puck from the corner, and pocketed his first goal in nine games. Montreal's top line has been a work-in-progress since Cole Caufield (shoulder) landed on injured reserve, but this new combination is working for head coach Martin St. Louis. In six games without Caufield, Anderson has a goal and three assists while Harvey-Pinard has five goals and two assists. Not all of that production has come with the three forwards on the same line, but it's a combination the coach put together in the final game before the midseason break, when it produced two goals.