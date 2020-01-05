Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Logs assist in loss
Suzuki had an assist and two shots on net while receiving a forward-high 21:52 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Suzuki was given ice time on both special-team units and has played more than 20 minutes in each of the last three games. The 20-year-old forward has just one goal over the last 20 games, but during that same stretch, Suzuki has assisted on 13 goals.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Tops forwards in ice time•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Point streak up to five games•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Chips in with two assists•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Helps out on power play•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Provides tying goal•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Moves back to center•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.