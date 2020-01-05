Suzuki had an assist and two shots on net while receiving a forward-high 21:52 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Suzuki was given ice time on both special-team units and has played more than 20 minutes in each of the last three games. The 20-year-old forward has just one goal over the last 20 games, but during that same stretch, Suzuki has assisted on 13 goals.