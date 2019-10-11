Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Logs first hits of season
Suzuki had four hits and a two-minute minor penalty over a season-high 16:30 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.
The 20-year-old Suzuki has been skating on the second line, but head coach Claude Julien had dropped him mid-game to the fourth line during the first three games. That wasn't the case Thursday as the rookie showed more battle, as evidenced by his first four hits of the season. Julien cited Suzuki's willingness to battle along the boards and in the dirty areas as reasons why he dropped him to the fourth line, per Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette, and Suzuki listened. "I did some video with (assistant coach Kirk Muller)," Suzuki said after the game. "I had a chat with Claude before the game. Just trying to bring intensity into the battles. I don't think my compete level is a problem. I think I'm a very competitive guy. But just the intensity with all these big, strong NHL players has got to be at the highest point. I think I did a better job of that picking up rims, making plays off the wall." Suzuki has one assist and three shots through the first four games.
