Suzuki scored a power-play goal in regulation and added a shootout tally in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks. He finished with three shots over 22:10 of ice time.

Suzuki scored 21 seconds into a power play, clanging the puck off the far post for his 12th goal of the season and fourth while on the man-advantage unit. His shootout goal was the third in three tries for the Canadiens' captain. The goal ended a two-game run without a point for Suzuki, Montreal's leading scorer with 24 points.