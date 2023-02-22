Suzuki scored the game-winning goal and had an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Devils. He added two shots on net, two hits and one blocked shot over 19:27 of ice time.

Suzuki, who had gone three straight game without a point, first set up Justin Barron for Montreal's first goal then finished a two-on-one for the game winner early in the second period, the Canadiens second strike 73 seconds. The Habs' leading scorer has found his scoring touch following a dry spell in December. Suzuki has three goals and nine assists over the last 18 games.