Suzuki had a power-play assist, three shots on goal, one hit and two blocked shots over 20:16 of ice time in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Suzuki landed on the scoresheet for a third consecutive game and, with 10 points over the last 14, is emerging from a funk that aligned with the team's December downturn. After racing out with 29 points over the first 26 contests, Suzuki had just three points from Dec. 10 to Jan. 7 before this recent scoring binge. The top-line center is up to a team-leading 42 points (13 on the power play).