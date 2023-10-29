Suzuki recorded a power-play assist, one shot on goal and one hit over 22:19 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets. He was the lone goal scorer in the shootout.

Suzuki found Sean Monahan camped out net front for the Canadiens' second goal. It was the fourth power-play helper for Suzuki. The top-line center, who has been hit or miss early in the season, has points in two consecutive games, his first scoring streak of the season.