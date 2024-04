Suzuki scored a power-play goal and had an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Toronto. He added six shots and one block to his line.

Suzuki one-timed a behind-the-back feed from Juraj Slafkovsky for Montreal's first tally, answering four consecutive goals scored by the Leafs. The captain also assisted on Caufield's goal later in the same period. Suzuki now has a career-high 41 assists and needs six more points over the final six games to reach 80 points.