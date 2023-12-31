Suzuki had a power-play assist, one shot one net, one hit and two penalty minutes over 19:15 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Florida.

Suzuki, along the left boards, fed Cole Caufield for Montreal's lone goal. He has points (two goals, seven assists) in six of the last seven games, including four on the power play. Suzuki's 31 points leads the Canadiens, and his 15 man-advantage points are tied with Mike Matheson, who also assisted on Caufield's tally.