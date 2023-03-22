Suzuki had two assists, one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 18:49 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Suzuki also had two takeaways with the bigger of two coming in the second period. He picked the pocket of Mikhail Sergachev, which initiated the sequence that resulted in Mike Matheson's game-winning tally. Suzuki earlier set up Kirby Dach for the Canadiens' first goal. The top-line center, who has played with changing partners all year long, has two consecutive games with multiple assists and achieved that feat three times in the last five contests. At 55 points through 71 games, Suzuki is taking aim on the career-high 61 he registered last season.