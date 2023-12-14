Suzuki had a power-play assist and two shots on net over 26:25 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Suzuki nearly had his sixth power-play goal as his deflection went through the legs of Pittsburgh netminder Alex Nedeljkovic. As the slow-moving puck inched toward the goal line, teammate Sean Monahan gave it one final push over the line, turning Suzuki's power-play tally into an assist. Suzuki's last four points have come when Montreal's been up a skater. For the season, the Habs' captain has 23 points (12 on the power play) through 29 games.