Suzuki had an assist, three shots on net and was minus-1 in 16:18 of ice time in Wednesday's preseason game against the Panthers.

Suzuki, the 19-year-old forward that was the target in the Max Pacioretty deal with Vegas, lined up at center Wednesday. He showed improvement as the game went on, winning six of 12 draws after losing all three during the first period. There's been some talk of him making the Canadiens' roster and whether he'll be a winger or center, but given Suzuki's relative lack of experience in the pivot, it's likely he heads back to the OHL for his final year of junior hockey and develop the skills needed to be an NHL center.