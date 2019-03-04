Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Making mockery of OHL
Suzuki scored twice and added four assists in OHL Guelph's 8-4 win over Kitchener on Sunday.
With 20 points in his last six games, Suzuki is arguably the OHL's hottest player. He is averaging nearly two points per game (41 points in 23 games) since his move from Owen Sound to Guelph in early January and Suzuki has firmly established himself as one of the top offensive prospects in the game. Montreal will be forced to give him a long look in training camp this coming fall.
