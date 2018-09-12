Suzuki is expected to return to the Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League if he doesn't make the Canadiens' roster, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin wouldn't rule out Suzuki making the roster while acknowledging the 19-year-old was the key player in the trade that sent Max Pacioretty southwest to Las Vegas. He has one more year of junior eligibility and was thought to be at least a year or two away from the NHL by Golden Knights general manager George McPhee. Suzuki has played both center and forward, telling reporters he's comfortable with both positions. He has the offensive skills to play anywhere the Canadiens want -- given the state of the franchise, we presume that will be center -- but still must answer questions about his skating. "I think it was one of my weaker points, but I've worked on it a lot over the past three years and I've really seen improvements in my skating," Suzuki said. "It's gotten a lot better. I think my speed is right up there with NHL players. I think it was a little bit of a concern in the past, but I've worked really hard on it and I'm going to continue to work on it." It's likely the London, Ontario native returns to the OHL for the start of the 2018-19 season.