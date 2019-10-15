Suzuki was the spare forward during Monday's practice session and could be held out of the active lineup for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

It looks like Nick Cousins (back) will make his season debut Tuesday while Jordan Weal takes Suzuki's spot on the second line. The 20-year-old Suzuki played more than 16 minutes in each of the last two games, but head coach Claude Julien has dropped him to the fourth line at times over the first five games. He has one assist and five shots to open the season.