Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Might be healthy scratch
Suzuki was the spare forward during Monday's practice session and could be held out of the active lineup for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
It looks like Nick Cousins (back) will make his season debut Tuesday while Jordan Weal takes Suzuki's spot on the second line. The 20-year-old Suzuki played more than 16 minutes in each of the last two games, but head coach Claude Julien has dropped him to the fourth line at times over the first five games. He has one assist and five shots to open the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.