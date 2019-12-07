Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Moves back to center
Suzuki lined up at center on the third line and had an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Suzuki was moved from second-line wing to third-line center as the replacement for the injured Jesperi Kotkaniemi (concussion). The Canadiens see Suzuki as a center long term, but the rookie has experienced growing pains in the faceoff circle. He was good Friday, winning five of eight draws while assisting on Nate Thompson's game-winning goal with 1:07 to play. The offensively gifted Suzuki hasn't scored a goal in eight games but has five assists during that span.
