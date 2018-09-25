Suzuki was returned to the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights' first-round (13th overall) pick -- who was traded to Montreal in the Sept. 9 deal that saw Max Pacioretty land in Vegas -- is widely considered the center of the future for the Canadiens, but Suzuki will get more seasoning at junior first. This is a surprising move after the Ontario native uncorked 42 goals and 100 points over 64 games for the OHL's Attack in 2017-18. Obviously, he has very little (if anything) still to prove at that level.