Suzuki was designated for the taxi squad Friday, CBS Sports reports.
This is simply roster shuffling, and Suzuki will be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs. The 21-year-old center has been fantastic this year, racking up 12 points, 28 shots on net and 20 hits over 14 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Ascends to active roster•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Heads to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Sets up game-winner•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Two helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Two points in win•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Runs scoring binge to seven games•