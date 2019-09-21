Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Moving to wing Saturday
Suzuki practiced on the top line with center Phillip Danault and left-winger Tomas Tatar at Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Suzuki took the right-wing spot normally reserved for Brendan Gallagher and is expected to line up there for Saturday's preseason game against the Senators. He played center Thursday in a win over the Panthers, recording a pair of assists and scoring a gorgeous shoot goal. The 19-year-old takes on a higher profile after the Canadiens announced fellow prospect Ryan Poehling will be sidelined with a concussion. The two young forwards had been considered the prospects with the best chance to break camp on the NHL roster.
