Suzuki scored a power-play goal and led all players with nine shots Wednesday in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2.

Suzuki was a force for the Canadiens, highlighted by his goal that tied the game at 1-1 midway through the second period. His backhander from the high slot deflected off at least one stick in front and found its way through for his sixth goal of the postseason. Suzuki's nine shots on goal were also his best output of the entire 2020-21 season. It was a necessary bounce-back performance after the 21-year-old went minus-3 without a single shot in Game 1.