Suzuki scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits Monday in a 2-1 loss to Toronto in Game 3.

Suzuki reached the scoresheet for the first time in the series, beating Jack Campbell blocker-side from the right circle to make it a 1-1 game 13:56 into the second period. The 21-year-old Suzuki had produced just one shot on goal over the first two games after a 15-goal, 41-point regular season.