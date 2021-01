Suzuki had a power-play assist, one shot, four hits and one blocked shot over 16:41 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over Edmonton.

Suzuki had the primary helper on Jeff Petry's power-play goal, giving the 21-year-old center a point in each of the first two games. After tying for the team lead in power-play points last season, Suzuki's off to a quick start in 2020-21.