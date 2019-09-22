Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Nabs power-play assist
Suzuki had five shots on net and a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-0 preseason win over Ottawa.
Head coach Claude Julien has been eying Suzuki for a possible spot on Montreal's power play, a unit that was was among the worst in the NHL last season. First, the 19-year-old needs to make the roster. Suzuki replaced Brendan Gallagher on the right wing of Montreal's top line as the Canadiens try him at center and wing. He played center in his previous two preseason games, but there's little room on the opening-night roster down the middle, unless head coach Claude Julien wants to waste Suzuki's skills as a checker on the fourth line.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Moving to wing Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Being eyed for power play•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Will play wing this weekend•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Dominating OHL playoffs•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Excelling in OHL playoffs•
-
Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Making mockery of OHL•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.