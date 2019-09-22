Suzuki had five shots on net and a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-0 preseason win over Ottawa.

Head coach Claude Julien has been eying Suzuki for a possible spot on Montreal's power play, a unit that was was among the worst in the NHL last season. First, the 19-year-old needs to make the roster. Suzuki replaced Brendan Gallagher on the right wing of Montreal's top line as the Canadiens try him at center and wing. He played center in his previous two preseason games, but there's little room on the opening-night roster down the middle, unless head coach Claude Julien wants to waste Suzuki's skills as a checker on the fourth line.