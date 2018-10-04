Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Named.captain at Owen Sound
Suzuki has been named the captain of Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League, Devon Yakabuski of the Attack's official site reports.
Suzuki, the prized prospect Montreal acquired from Vegas for Max Pacioretty, spent some time with the Canadiens in training camp before moving back to the OHL. He's entering his fourth season with the Attack, and has 240 points in 195 career games with Owen Sound, including six points in the three games since returning to the OHL. Suzuki had a hat trick against Ottawa last Saturday and a three-helper night against Sarnia on Wednesday.
