Suzuki scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three blocks in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver. He also went 9-5 (64.3 percent) on faceoffs.

Suzuki opened the scoring 6:26 into the game, roofing a wrist shot past Braden Holtby from the right faceoff circle. It was Suzuki's second straight game with a power-play strike, giving the 21-year-old sophomore seven goals and 20 points in 31 games this season.