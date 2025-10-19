Suzuki scored a power-play goal and took two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Suzuki finally opened his scoring account this season, giving the Canadiens a transitory 2-0 lead in the early stages of the first period with a snap shot on the power play, but he also kept his impressive point streak alive. He's cracked the scoresheet in each of the Canadiens' last five games, tallying one goal, seven assists, a plus-7 rating, 10 shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots over that productive stretch.