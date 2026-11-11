Suzuki scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild.

Suzuki scored with 1:38 left in the third period to force the extra session. The star center has four points over three games since he returned from a six-game absence due to a hand injury, the first missed appearances of his career. Suzuki is at seven goals, nine assists, 34 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-10 rating over 12 contests. The 27-year-old topped the 100-point mark for the first time in 2025-26, and even with a little missed time this year, he could still challenge that threshold again.