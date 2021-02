Suzuki scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets.

Suzuki's second-period tally tied the game at 1-1, but the Canadiens weren't able to convert on their 40 other shots on net. The 21-year-old center is up to five goals, 14 points, 35 shots and 30 hits through 20 contests. He's a solid producer in a top-six role, so Suzuki carries plenty of fantasy appeal.