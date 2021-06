Suzuki scored a goal in Wednesday night's 5-3 win over the Jets in Game 1.

Suzuki helped the Habs take a commanding 3-1 lead near the end of the first period on a silky wrap around goal on Connor Hellebuyck. The Ontario native is currently riding a four game point streak and has points in five of six playoff games. The 21-year-old had 41 points in 56 games this regular season.