Suzuki had an assist, two shots on goal, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 18:02 of ice time in Saturday's 7-1 loss to Toronto.
Suzuki notched his 40th helper on Johnny Kovacevic's tally. The assist matches the career-high 40 he posted last season. Montreal's captain and first-line center has remained productive while skating with a rotating cast of wingers all season.
