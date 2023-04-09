Suzuki had an assist, two shots on goal, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 18:02 of ice time in Saturday's 7-1 loss to Toronto.

Suzuki notched his 40th helper on Johnny Kovacevic's tally. The assist matches the career-high 40 he posted last season. Montreal's captain and first-line center has remained productive while skating with a rotating cast of wingers all season.