Suzuki recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 6.

Suzuki set up Tyler Toffoli on a two-man advantage in the third period, which gave the Canadiens a brief 2-0 lead. The 21-year-old Suzuki has picked up two goals, one assist, 18 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-1 rating through six playoff games. All of his points have come in the last four contests.