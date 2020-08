Suzuki provided an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins in Game 3.

Suzuki set up Paul Byron's equalizer at 15:50 of the second period. The rookie Suzuki has a goal, an assist, six shots and eight hits through three games in the series. He produced 13 goals and 41 points in 71 games during the regular season -- the 20-year-old forward can put up respectable scoring numbers as well as modest physicality.