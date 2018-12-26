Suzuki will skate for Team Canada at the IIHF Under-20 Championship that drops Wednesday in British Columbia, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Suzuki has been everything the Canadiens hoped for when they acquired him from Vegas in the Max Pacioretty deal. The 19-year-old center has 20 goals and 23 assists in 28 games for Owen Sound of the OHL,

More News
Our Latest Stories