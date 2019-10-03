Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Opens in top-six, power play role
Suzuki will skate at right wing on the second line and be part of Montreal's power play to start the season, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Suzuki will join Max Domi on the second line and will also skate with him on one of Montreal's power-play units. The 20-year-old forward was impressive during training camp and preseason matches, earning his spot on the Opening Night roster. Suzuki had four points, including a power-play assist, in five preseason games.
