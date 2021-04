Suzuki scored his ninth goal of the season and had four shots Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Calgary.

Suzuki broke the ice at 11:32 of the first period, backhanding his own rebound past Calgary netminder Jacob Markstrom. It was the first goal in the last seven contests for the young center, who also snapped a four-game points skid. Suzuki has provided 28 points in 46 games as a sophomore.