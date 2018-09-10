Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Packaged to Montreal
The Golden Knights traded Suzuki along with Tomas Tatar and a 2019 second-round pick to the Canadiens in exchange for Max Pacioretty.
Suzuki, who the Golden Knights picked No. 13 overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, may provide the Canadiens the most long-term value in this deal. The 19-year-old racked up 42 goals and 100 points in 64 games for Owen Sound of the OHL last year. It'll be interesting to see how the Canadiens use Suzuki this season, as he's too young for the AHL but has seemingly accomplished all he can in juniors. They're short on depth up the middle, so he could fight for an immediate NHL role in camp.
