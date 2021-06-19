Suzuki notched an assist, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Suzuki sprung Cole Caufield for a breakaway goal in the second period. The 21-year-old Suzuki had been held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Semifinals. He's collected nine points, 31 shots, 36 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 14 playoff outings. The Ontario native is likely to get decent chances to contribute while filling a top-six role.