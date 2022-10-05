Suzuki had two assists, two shots on net and a blocked shot over 22:15 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 preseason loss to the Senators.

Suzuki made his preseason debut after dealing with a lower-body injury since the start of camp. And he played a lot. The first line of Suzuki, Cole Caufield and first-round pick Juraj Slafkovsky were given more than 22 minutes on ice, including ample power-play time. The Canadiens and Senators will play two more preseason games, heading east to the maritime provinces for a match Thursday in Newfoundland/Labrador and Saturday in New Brunswick.