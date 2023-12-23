Suzuki scored a goal and registered an assist in Montreal's 5-2 win over Chicago on Friday.

Suzuki assisted on Juraj Slafkovsky's eventual game-winning goal late in the second period and then provided his own marker midway through the third frame, putting Montreal up 4-2. Suzuki has 10 goals and 30 points in 33 outings this year. The 24-year-old is on a five-game scoring streak in which he's recorded two goals and eight points. Montreal is on break until Thursday, which might cool him down, but Suzuki should continue to be a high-end offensive force throughout the 2023-24 campaign regardless.