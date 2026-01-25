Suzuki supplied two assists in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Suzuki extended his point streak to five games Saturday with a pair of power-play assists to help Cole Caufield secure his hat trick in the second period. With the helpers, Suzuki is up to 43 assists, 59 points, 111 shots on net, 40 hits and 44 blocks through 52 games this season. During his five-game point streak, he has recorded two points in four of the five outings. At 43 assists, he is currently tied for ninth across the NHL and remains one of the league's best playmakers. Suzuki's all-around play style gives him an added boost in fantasy, giving him elite value moving forward.