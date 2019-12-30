Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Point streak up to five games
Suzuki had three assists and one shot with a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.
Suzuki is now riding a career-best five-game point streak, having amassed one goal and seven assists during that stretch. The 20-year-old was in on each of Montreal's first three goals Sunday, helping the Canadiens erase an early 2-0 deficit. Suzuki now has 23 points in 39 games and is worth rolling the dice on while he's hot.
